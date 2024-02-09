Farm Shop

By Harpers Editorial

Artfarm, the independent hospitality company behind Roth Bar & Grill, the Fife Arms Hotel and Mount St Restaurant, has opened its 35-cover wine bar, Farm Shop, tucked away in the heart of Mayfair.

There’s a 200-bin wine list, with some 40 wines by the glass, starting at £4.50 for a 12.5cl glass of Tempranillo, up to £58 for a 12.5cl glass of Tignanello 2011. The drinks offering also includes Maid of Bruton Bacchus, Rosé and Sparkling Rosé, from grapes grown on Artfarm’s Somerset estate, Durslade Cider from the orchard, as well as House Spirits including Farm Shop’s own Negroni, Espresso Martini and Gin, made using waste by-products from Roth Bar & Grill and its neighbouring Walled Garden.

The food menu features an array of charcuterie, plus a selection of cheeses from the south west of England and Switzerland.

64 South Audley Street, London, W1K 2QT

farmshop.co.uk







