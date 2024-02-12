Subscriber login Close [x]
    Kink(All)Y and Bar Kinky

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  12 February, 2024

    Georgian-inspired restaurant Kinkally and its subterranean cocktail den, Bar Kinky, are now open on Charlotte Street.

    Named after the local dish khinkali – a dumpling with a striking, twisted form – Kinkally puts this popular Georgian dish on a pedestal while looking beyond the confines of the country’s border to pull in influences from across Europe, Asia and the Middle-East.

    Downstairs, guests will discover Bar Kinky, led by Andrew Pruts, part of the team behind Insider, which reached number 13 on the World’s 50 Best Bars list.

    The menu, Enter Bar Kinky, tells the story behind each drink and how it was created. These include a twist on an Old Fashioned featuring honey, chocolate and ceps.

    43 Charlotte Street, London, W1T 1RS

    kinkally.co.uk




