LWF exceeds 400 exhibitors, with record events schedule on offer

By Andrew Catchpole

London Wine Fair (LWF) has confirmed just over 400 exhibitors a few days out from its 2023 edition, also billing what it describes as a “record number” of interactive sessions at the event.

With more than 80 briefings, masterclasses and tastings to choose from, spanning seven areas – Industry Briefings; Masterclass Theatre; Centre Stage; Walk-Up Tastings; WSET’s Education Zone; IWSC theatre; and Enotria&Coe’s on-stand theatre – visitors will have ample opportunity for a deeper dive into myriad aspects of the trade.

Harpers is delighted to be both supporting this year’s Fair, as media partner to the Discovery Zone, which includes the Centre Stage, and hosting some key sessions over the three days.

Kicking off on the Monday (15 May), Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole will lead the Aligning Supply Chain Partners to Sustainable Goals session at 2pm, when leading trade advocates of sustainability will assess how to encourage best practice throughout the value chain to the benefit of all.

Harpers will also be involved in a session taking place at Enotria&Coe’s Masterclass Theatre (C50). On Wednesday 17, 11.30am, with Catchpole helping moderate a session on ‘Sustainability: why is it important to have sustainable wine on your list?’.

Harpers deputy editor Jo Gilbert, meanwhile, will also be announcing the results of our second annual 30 Under 30 list live in the same area on Monday 15, 12.45pm.

Featuring this year’s champions – standout candidates who are making waves in six key areas of Leadership, Commitment, Innovation, Communication, Education and Sustainability – 30 Under 30 looks to be the definitive list of up-and-coming talent from across the bar, restaurant, retail and wholesale sectors, who are 29 or under at the time of nomination.

A mention should also go to regular Harpers Columnist Guy Woodward, who is taking to the Centre Stage on Wed May 17, 2pm, to lead a discussion on English Wine: Building the Brand. The panel will consider how English wine as a whole can better promote and market itself to become more of a fixture in the national consciousness.

For more information on the above and all sessions at LWF, please visit the 2023 Session Schedule here.








