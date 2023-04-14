Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Sustainability clinic to offer free advice for drink-focused SMEs

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  14 April, 2023

Harpers has teamed up with sustainability consultant Jeremy Rockett of Rockett Science to run a free online SME Sustainability Clinic on Tuesday 18 April, to offer practical advice and workable tips on this pressing topic.

Advancing a sustainable agenda has never been more important for the future health of businesses. But for many small and medium-sized companies such a journey can seem a daunting one when pitted against the day-to-day challenges of operating without the resources – and deeper pockets – of larger rivals.

This is where our SME Sustainability Clinic aims to step up to the mark, delivering advice to business owners and operators on how best to advance sustainability in manageable ways.

    • Read more: Harpers Sustainability Charter and campaign

Offering jargon-free insights, the session will focus on environmental aspects of sustainability, highlighting ways in which businesses can take incremental steps to improve aspects of their impact on the world.

Mindful that all businesses differ and that sustainability itself is a big and ever-evolving topic, the clinic will suggest ways in which often simple actions can make a difference.

Greenhouse gas emissions, waste and recycling, water usage and energy usage will all be covered, with a focus on what changes can most readily and easily be incorporated into the day-to-day and longer term.

Harpers SME Sustainability Clinic will take place via Zoom on Tuesday 18 April from 10-11am and we invite you to join this free session by following the link here.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Bordeaux closing the gap according to Wi...

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal becomes Casi...

The Symington family launch first-ever r...

Bibendum expands Greek portfolio with tw...

Wine tastes better when dining out accor...

Berry Bros. & Rudd acquires interest in...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95