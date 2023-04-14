Sustainability clinic to offer free advice for drink-focused SMEs

By Harpers Editorial team

Harpers has teamed up with sustainability consultant Jeremy Rockett of Rockett Science to run a free online SME Sustainability Clinic on Tuesday 18 April, to offer practical advice and workable tips on this pressing topic.

Advancing a sustainable agenda has never been more important for the future health of businesses. But for many small and medium-sized companies such a journey can seem a daunting one when pitted against the day-to-day challenges of operating without the resources – and deeper pockets – of larger rivals.

This is where our SME Sustainability Clinic aims to step up to the mark, delivering advice to business owners and operators on how best to advance sustainability in manageable ways.

• Read more: Harpers Sustainability Charter and campaign

Offering jargon-free insights, the session will focus on environmental aspects of sustainability, highlighting ways in which businesses can take incremental steps to improve aspects of their impact on the world.

Mindful that all businesses differ and that sustainability itself is a big and ever-evolving topic, the clinic will suggest ways in which often simple actions can make a difference.

Greenhouse gas emissions, waste and recycling, water usage and energy usage will all be covered, with a focus on what changes can most readily and easily be incorporated into the day-to-day and longer term.

Harpers SME Sustainability Clinic will take place via Zoom on Tuesday 18 April from 10-11am and we invite you to join this free session by following the link here.







