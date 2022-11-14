Subscriber login Close [x]
Harpers webinar: The Future is Rosé

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  14 November, 2022

With rosé on a roll and Provence leading the charge, Harpers has teamed up with Vins de Provence to present a far-reaching briefing on the category.

Titled The Future is Rosé – What Next for Provence?, this free-to-attend virtual discussion is to take place on Wednesday 16 November at 10am, bringing together a cracking panel for the session.

Rosé expert Elizabeth Gabay MW, Alexis Cornu of MCDV Group & CIVP, Jeany Cronk of Maison Mirabeau & CIVP and Ray O'Connor MW of Naked Wines will join Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole to discuss the incredible rise of Provençal rosé and what the future holds for this premium producing region.

Much of the discussion will centre on how Provence can keep the momentum going, exploring aspects such as the diversity of terroirs and styles, plus the gastronomic possibilities that can help the UK trade further engage consumers.

The fast-growing importance of sustainability in the vineyards will also be highlighted.

With views and insights from top producers and leading UK trade/communicator figures, set against one of the few wine categories that continues to deliver profitable growth, this is a session not to miss.

To register for The Future is Rosé – What Next for Provence? please click here.



