Naked announces new chair

By Lisa Riley

Naked Wines has announced that Darryl Rawlings will join the Board with immediate effect as an independent non-executive director.

In addition, Naked Wines said Rawlings will also succeed Ian Harding as chairman at the forthcoming annual general meeting in August 2021, following Harding’s previously announced intentions to retire this summer after serving on the Board for eight years.

Rawlings is founder and CEO of Trupanion Inc, a DtC monthly subscription business that provides medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the US and Canada.

Since founding the business in 2000, Rawlings has led the company’s consistent growth, which generated $500m in revenue in 2020 and now serves more than 860,000 enrolled pets.

Bringing “extensive experience” to Naked Wines, Harding said he was delighted that Rawlings had agreed to join the business at “such an important moment in our growth journey”.

He said: “The Group has evolved beyond all recognition over the last five years – from a UK-orientated store-based retailer, into a fast growing and agile DtC subscription business with an entrepreneurial culture and strong focus on its huge US growth opportunity. Darryl’s appointment adds valuable skills and experience, and a further US focus to the team."

Rawlings added: "Naked is disrupting the wine industry through its unique business model and superior offering to both customers and winemakers. Nick and the team have created a compelling consumer proposition with attractive economics and high retention. I’m excited to join the Board as the business scales and leverages its position as a leader in the direct-to-consumer wine market.”

Rawlings does not hold any shares in Naked Wines.

In November, Naked Wines reported an 80% jump in revenue to £157.1m for the half year ending 28 September 2020, boosted by lockdowns as customers stayed home and ordered delivery online.