Jeroboams announces two new appointments

By James Bayley

The Jeroboams Group has announced the appointment of two new positions within the business.

The first is within the company's trade division, where Simon Watson joins as senior account manager. Watson has previously held senior on-trade roles at Justerini & Brooks for 20 years, encompassing on-trade key accounts, hotel groups, fine dining, luxury retail and private members’ clubs.

Meanwhile, in a newly created role, Rose Saunders joins Jeroboams as broking buyer. Saunders has spent her career in the fine wine sector, most recently at Bibendum and prior to this, she spent several years at Fine & Rare in a senior sales role.

Jeroboams has made a significant recruitment drive over the last 18 months, with several new positions, further strengthening the team.

Director of Jeroboams Trade, Lucie Parker said: “Simon and Rose’s recruitment are two exciting additions to Jeroboams. They both have a wealth of experience and are widely respected for their wine and commercial knowledge, which will help us reach our business goals.

"We have made known our ambitious plans from the outset to increase our market share, and we are working with many new customers and partners who recognise and appreciate our ability to create best-in-class service levels, with our motivated and knowledgeable team, alongside our fantastic portfolio of producers.”

Reflecting on his appointment, Watson said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to join Jeroboams at such a key point in the company’s development. Investment in people, portfolio, IT and processes have all contributed to making Jeroboams Trade a truly compelling, able and exciting partner to the UK’s HORECA trade.”

Saunders added: “I am very much looking forward to bringing my experience to my role as broking buyer. Being given the opportunity to expand this arm of the business is particularly exciting as it will benefit customers across the board, from collectors looking to sell on part of their cellar, to those wanting to purchase particularly special bottles.”

The expansion of both the Trade and Private Sales divisions within the independent Jeroboams Group, has been key element of CEO Matt Tipping’s plans to strengthen and future-proof the business. The Trade division of Jeroboams has seen 100% growth in the first half of this year compared to last year. From the retail side of the Group, a new shop, in Wimbledon Village, opened on December 9, 2022.











