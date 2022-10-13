Swains Wine Bar & Store

Highgate Road, Swain’s Lane, London NW5 1QX

www.swains.london

Swains is bringing a touch of Aussie flair to Hampstead Heath, courtesy of longstanding hospitality professional and former wine buyer Victoria Sharples. Taking inspiration from the wine bars of Sharple’s home town, Melbourne, the Swains menu is a carefully curated exploration of often-overlooked regions, from Burgundy to the lesser-known areas of Victoria. A full menu is available too, but with a relaxed approach, where punters are invited to while away the hours by tasting the delicacies of Portuguese head chef, Sofia Vieira, alongside a rotating selection of wines by the glass. Having often been a “lone diner” over the years throughout her travels, Sharples was keen on an open-plan bar area that would make solo customers feels welcome. There’s a smart wine shop to boot.







