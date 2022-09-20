Subscriber login Close [x]
The Drinks Trust launches campaign to help hospitality workers facing fuel poverty

By James Bayley
Published:  20 September, 2022

Next month, the Drinks Trust will launch the Emergency Energy Poverty Fund, a dedicated grant-giving campaign to help vulnerable hospitality workers heat and power their homes.

With 3.2 million workers in the UK hospitality industry, The Drinks Trust estimates that 192,000 workers will use the prepaid meter payment method, which is directly correlated to fuel poverty.

In some circumstances, fuel suppliers have the right to shut off gas and electricity altogether, leaving entire families facing cold winter days in damp and freezing houses.

As a result, the trust hopes to offer up to £350 to eligible individuals in the hospitality industry facing fuel poverty. 

The Drinks Trust CEO Ross Carter said: “This winter, tens of thousands of our in-work colleagues will have as little as £450 a month after energy bills, rent and council tax. We have taken data from existing 2022 beneficiaries and modelled their available income after these primary living costs, and the outlook for many is critical. 

“Added to this is the increased cost of food, which will leave many of our colleagues in entry and lower paid roles with a decision nobody should have to face. So the term ‘heating or eating’ isn’t simply a catchy soundbite; it’s a genuine reality for those selling our products and brands in the coming months.”

Over the winter of 2021/2022, The Drinks Trust received significantly increased demand for hardship grants, and the average value of grants awarded to colleagues in need increased by over 50%.

To raise £350,000, The trust is asking the industry’s businesses, brands and agencies to rally behind the campaign and show their support by pledging a donation towards the Fund.

To find out more, visit https://www.drinkstrust.org.uk/energy-crisis or email partnerships@drinkstrust.org.uk.


 

 

 

Past stories »

