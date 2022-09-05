Subscriber login Close [x]
    Woven by Adam Smith

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  05 September, 2022

    Coworth Park, Blacknest Road, Ascot, Berkshire SL5 7SE

    dorchestercollection.com

    Ascot has become the latest destination for British chef Adam Smith, who has turned his culinary skills to the Berkshire countryside for his latest venture. Part of the Dorchester Collection, Coworth Park hotel is a Georgian manor house set among 240 acres of parkland. The Woven menu will take inspiration from its rural surrounds, with dishes inspired by classic flavours and techniques with a contemporary twist. High-quality seasonal ingredients lead here, with foraged mushrooms, hand-picked herbs and native flowers sitting alongside a drinks list of seasonal cocktails. English wines will take centre stage too, alongside leading international producers. Opening on 8 September.





