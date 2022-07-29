London bars win big at US ‘Tales’

By Jo Gilbert

Some of London’s top bars have made a splash at Tales of the Cocktail’s annual Spirited Awards, where they picked up five of the eight international awards – including the gong for the World’s Best Bar.

Proving that the UK is home to many of the world’s leading venues – and top mixologists – this year’s winners included Alex Kratena and Monica Berg’s Tayēr + Elementary, which took home Best International Cocktail Bar. Meanwhile, A Bar with Shapes for a Name was awarded Best New International Cocktail Bar.

However, it was critically acclaimed Lyaness from Ryan Chetiyawardana, which took home the definitive accolade of World’s Best Bar.

Chetiyawardana, AKA Mr Lyan, founded Lyaness in London’s Sea Container hotel on the Southbank in 2019 and has since picked up accolades worldwide for its ingredients-focused approach. Chetiyawardana’s Washington Bar Silver Lyan was also awarded Best US Hotel Bar.

The gongs were awarded at the 16th annual Tales of the Cocktail’s Spirited Awards, which took place in New Orleans last night.

Other notable UK awards included Best International Bar Mentor, which went to Lauren Mote, founding partner of Bitters brand, Bittered Sling. Mote, founding partner of Bittered Sling alongside husband Jonathan Chovancek, is an award-winning bartender, beverage director, sommelier, writer and spirits judge.

