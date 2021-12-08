London's Connaught triumphs as 'World’s Best Bar'

By James Lawrence

The Connaught Bar in Mayfair has for the second year running being awarded the title of World's Best Bar, in a ceremony which took place yesterday (7 December).

Designed by David Collins, the hotel bar was awarded the number two slot in 2019, rising to world’s best in 2020.

The 13th addition of The World’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, also paid homage to Lab 22 in Cardiff, which won the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu accolade.

However, the vast majority of award winners are not based in the UK. The 2021 list features bars from 17 countries, with 18 new entries spread across Australia, India, Mexico, Russia, Argentina, Sweden, Spain, China and the UAE.

Spain took the lead in Europe, with four bars out of 17 on the list, including Barcelona’s Paradiso in third place, followed by Two Schmucks, which climbed 15 places to the number 11 slot in the global list.

Mark Sansom, content editor for The World’s 50 Best Bars, commented: “Connaught Bar, we salute you – to be named The World’s Best Bar for two consecutive years is a feat that previously only two bars have achieved in the awards’ 13-year history. It’s a testament to Ago Perrone and his team’s continued pursuit of excellence, which is encapsulated in the way they have developed and modernised the Martini cocktail.”









