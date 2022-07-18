WSET course providers now able to resume activities in mainland China

By James Bayley

Following a suspension of business in mainland China in 2021, the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) will once again offer courses.

Harpers columnist Tim Atkin MW reported that the WSET announced in February 2021 that it was (temporarily) halting all its activities in mainland China, including all courses and examinations.

The leading global wine, spirits, and sake qualifications provider, the WSET will operate as an overseas non-government organisation (ONGO) with a Representative Office in Shanghai.

The Shanghai office is an addition to the WSET’s global network of offices in London, Hong Kong SAR, and West Hartford (Connecticut, USA), with Ms Willa Yang as chief representative leading operations in China.

Commenting on WSET’s long-awaited resumption of courses, chief representative Willa Yang said: “We are pleased to announce that the wait is over! We have over 90-course providers in the Chinese mainland who are ready to offer WSET qualifications again. Existing students can now complete the courses they started before 29th January 2021, and new students can embark on their WSET journeys. We’re grateful to the administrative authorities in China who have supported us throughout this process.”

CEO Michelle Brampton added, “I am delighted that WSET can continue its mission in the Chinese mainland to empower and inspire drinks trade professionals and consumer enthusiasts with renewed energy and focus. The Chinese mainland is an important market for WSET, and I look forward to us re-establishing an active presence here for the benefit of our existing and future students.”

To find a list of approved course providers offering WSET courses in the Chinese mainland, please visit wsetchina.cn.