Charity ordered to pay legal costs in Dry January trademark dispute

By James Bayley

A brewing company has won a legal battle against Alcohol Change UK (ACUK), the charity behind the annual alcohol abstention campaign ‘Dry January’. The dispute arose when ACUK attempted to extend its trademark to cover sales of products such as low-alcohol beers.

ACUK originally registered ‘Dry January’ as a trademark in 2013 for educational and behavioural change purposes. However, its efforts to expand the trademark in 2022 faced opposition from low-alcohol brewer Big Drop. Following a tribunal held by the UK Intellectual Property Office, the office ruled in favour of Big Drop.

As a result of the tribunal’s decision, ACUK has been ordered to pay £1,850 in legal costs to Big Drop. This ruling comes despite ACUK’s recorded income of £1.23m last year.

According to the tribunal, the term ‘Dry January’ is commonly understood to signify a period of abstinence from alcohol in January. Therefore, using the term in relation to drinks, particularly those that assist in abstaining from alcohol, would not be seen as a valid trademark.

Commenting on the outcome, Rob Fink, founder of Big Drop, said: “The alcohol-free movement has been driven by innovative start-up brands over the last few years by offering drinkers palatable alternatives for January and beyond.

“A lot of people across the board actually enjoy doing Dry January to give their bodies a much-needed rest while seeking out new alternatives emerging in the drinks world.

“Indeed, high quality alcohol-free drinks give people a reason to go and support the hospitality industry in January and reward retailers who go large on their seasonal displays.

“Many of those brands are pretty much aligned with ACUK on the need for effective work towards reducing alcohol harm so it makes sense to work together and not put up unnecessary barriers.”







