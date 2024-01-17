Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. Analysis & Insights

State of the Nation Survey

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  17 January, 2024

Harpers received over 160 responses to our State of the Nation Survey, which canvassed the views of on-trade operators, multiple/indie retailers as well as distributors/importers spanning the length and breadth of the UK. Jo Gilbert takes the UK’s temperature.

Access to this article is restricted.

You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.

Subscribe

Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.


Already a subscriber?

Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

50 Best Indies 2024 ranking: Top 10 reve...

New MD for Fells

50 Best Indies 2024 ranking: 20-11 revealed

Anne McHale MW launches free WSET Diplom...

2023 Champagne shipments down 8.2%, 'as...

50 Best Indies 2024: The full rundown

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Journey's End: Senior Marketing Manager UK

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95