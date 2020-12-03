ProWein bows out of 2021

By Jo Gilbert

The world’s biggest wine show will not take place on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers have announced.

The next show in Düsseldorf will now run from 27 to 29 March 2022.

Today, parent company Messe Düsseldorf confirmed that the show, which had planned to go ahead under a Covid-secure framework, has become untenable in 2021 due to ongoing Covid restrictions.

“We have not taken this decision lightly – instead we have very carefully weighed the arguments for and against a trade fair during these dynamic pandemic times in close and in-depth consultation with our partners and exhibitors,” Erhard Wienkamp, managing director at Messe Düsseldorf, said. “The decisive factor for us was our exhibitors’ and visitors’ interests.”

These interests include continued Covid-19 infections, travel restrictions and legalities, all of which led Messe Düsseldorf to re-assess the situation.

This was also influenced by the recent decision of Germany’s federal and state governments to limit trade fairs for the unforeseeable future.

“Exhibitors can now focus on the next ProWein dates,” Wienkamp added. “With this move we are ensuring the planning security [which is] so indispensable to successful business.”

The news is in stark contrast to ProWine China, which has just successfully concluded. The show will be renamed ProWine Shanghai next year and will return to the Shanghai New International Expo Center from 9 to 11 November 2021 following on from its success in Mainland China.

The next ProWine Asia will also be renamed ProWine Hong Kong, due to take place on 18 to 21 May 2021.

ProWine Asia in Singapore (renamed imminently to ProWine Singapore) will be delayed until 2022 due to Covid-19 constraints.











