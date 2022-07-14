Majestic Re-enter En Primeur Market With Bordeaux ‘21 Campaign

By James Bayley

After a fourteen year absence; the UK’s largest specialist retailer, Majestic, is reentering the en primeur market with a new campaign for Bordeaux’s 2021 vintage.

For those not familiar, en primeur is a way of buying wine before it is bottled, locking in purchases before prices begin to rise, thus enabling people to invest and/or build their own cellar over time.

Majestic ceased its En Primeur arm in 2012, when the company purchased fine wine specialists Lay & Wheeler. However, following strong feedback from customers and suppliers, the decision was taken to dive back in with a campaign which boasts a host of top Bordeaux producers.

Majestic believes now is the right time to broaden the appeal of en primeur, following increased interest in the provenance and connection to wine over recent years, reflected in a rise in Majestic’s average bottle price to above £10 for the first time.

The business will be targeting a new, wine-engaged audience with its campaign; a demographic they believe are keen to take their enjoyment of wine to the next level.

Majestic’s CCO Robert Cooke said: “What we’ve seen at Majestic over the last couple of years is a real desire for customers to get beneath the skin of wine. En primeur takes that a step further, and puts customers right in the heart of the winery itself with the opportunity to buy incredible vintages before they’ve even reached the bottle.

“It turns buying wine into an experience, which is something we really specialise in at Majestic, whether for an individual or as a beautiful gift to lay down for the future.”

On the outlook for Bordeaux 2021 as a vintage, and on how Majestic would be looking to champion their new release, Cooke added: “It’s a vintage which showcases expertise, with great winemakers making great wines.

“Our Bordeaux suppliers have been overwhelmingly positive about us re-entering the market and we’re extremely pleased with the allocations we’ve received.”

“We’re confident that whether you’re new to en primeur, or have been buying it for decades, at Majestic we’ll have a really compelling offer for you to uncover”.







