Justerini & Brooks in South African Expansion

By James Bayley
Published:  13 July, 2022

London wine merchant Justerini & Brooks has announced a new, exclusive partnership with Reenen Borman, one of South Africa’s brightest young producers.

A celebrated winemaker at his family estate, Boschkloof, Reenen also presides over several ‘new wave’ projects which have achieved a great deal of acclaim and will henceforth be distributed by J&B to the trade and private customers.

South Africa Buyer Mark Dearing said: “Quite aside from the fact that I have personally been collecting his wines for several years, his reputation is up there with the best of South Africa, as he turns out a restrained, highly elegant style of wine that I love, and am confident will chime with the UK’s leading restaurants and independent retailers."

The Reenen Borman projects join a starry list of South African producers on the J&B list: David & Nadia, Donovan Rall, Storm Wines, Wolf & Woman, Taaibosch and Lukas Van Loggerenberg to name some.  

According to Dearing: “South Africa continues to excite us and our customers.  This generation is producing wines that are genuinely thrilling, with an open-hearted, wholly fun outlook that it’s impossible not to get swept up in.”

Justerini & Brooks, established in 1749, is well-known for being the largest importer of fine wines from the top estates of Germany, Burgundy and Barolo. The fine wine merchant has also been committed to unearthing and championing young, new talent as well as offering its customers an extensive range of immediate drinking wines. 

