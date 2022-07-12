Subscriber login Close [x]
Exton Park Announces New CEO Appointment, Robin McMillan

By James Bayley
Published:  12 July, 2022

Hampshire-based Vineyard, Exton Park, has announced the appointment of Robin McMillan as its new CEO.

McMillan joins from multi-platform brand Decanter, where he was MD for two years. Prior to that, he was chief executive at The Wine Society for six years and COO at Berry Bros & Rudd.

With over 30 years of commercial experience, primarily in the wine business and at board level,  Exton Park is in safe hands.

The winery sits in the rolling chalk hills of Hampshire and hand-harvests grapes from a 60-acre single vineyard, pressing plot by plot before storing in a 10-year library of reserve wines. 

Rupert Younger, non-executive chairman of Exton Park, said: “We are delighted that Robin is joining our team here at Exton Park. He joins a team at the top of its game. The launch of our reserve blend range of wines last year has been extremely successful, being poured in some of the finest restaurants and hotels across the UK.

“In addition, we continue to build on our tradition of innovation, launching ’60 below’, our new sea-aged wine, and look forward to the imminent launch of our very special Pinot Meunier Rose, which will be released [later this month]. 

“Robin joins at an exciting time for the business and brings valuable strategic expertise which complements the exceptional winemaking, viticultural and commercial skills within our existing leadership team.”

McMillan added: “I can resist anything except temptation and the approach from Exton Park was simply too attractive a proposition to let pass. I have been fortunate to work with three iconic British wine brands over my career, and Exton Park becomes the fourth, all the more pleasing as it is located in an area of outstanding natural beauty in my home county of Hampshire. 

“In the discussions with Rupert and the Exton team, I have been hugely impressed by their dedication and uncompromising focus on quality. With such talented people, single-vineyard status, a state-of-the-art winery and Exton Hall (the newly completed venue to host clients and customers), Exton Park Vineyard has everything going for it, and I very much look forward to working with the Board and the team on the next exciting chapter in its development and growth”.



