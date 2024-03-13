Justerini & Brooks opens Burlington Arcade boutique

By James Bayley

Justerini & Brooks (J&B) will mark its 275th anniversary with the unveiling of its first boutique and tasting rooms.

The store, located within the Burlington Arcade in Piccadilly, will offer visitors open access to buy and taste an array of J&B’s fine wines and whiskies by the glass, using the Coravin preservation system.

Founded in 1749, the merchant has been a mainstay in London’s West End, serving royal patrons and world-renowned authors including Charles Dickens. A British institution, J&B has been awarded the Royal Warrant by every consecutive monarch since King George III in 1761.

J&B’s new Burlington boutique, which is just a short walk from its St James’s Street shop, will showcase a plethora of rare vintages from Châteaux, artisan winegrowers and whiskies from some of Scotland’s most revered distilleries. The tasting room is complete with plush velvet banquettes, allowing guests to sit back in comfort whilst admiring the Burlington Arcade hidden away from the crowds.

Giles Burke-Gaffney, buying director at Justerini & Brooks said: “41 Burlington Arcade offers a unique experience in London, from fine wines for future enjoyment to those ready to savour immediately in our first-floor lounge or at your own home. Our passion lies in our diverse selection, but most notably includes a fine array of classic Bordeaux and Burgundies, curated over centuries with the region's top producers.

“We take pride in showcasing a carefully chosen selection of wines that are currently at their peak and available for immediate enjoyment, as well as those with huge potential to drink in the future. Whether you seek a singular taste or a full case, our boutique boasts a plethora of extraordinary, rare wines from renowned vineyards worldwide, including Domaine du Comte Liger Belair, Philipponnat and Château Lafleur.”

For those looking to venture into the world of whiskies, the boutique’s basement will showcase the very best of J&B’s offering.

Tod Bradbury, private client director, whiskies at Justerini & Brooks, added: “Complementing our St James’s Street home, No. 41 will offer visitors a first-hand glimpse of our outstanding portfolio and professional advice from our dedicated staff. Whether you’re seeking some expert advice on starting your own whisky collection, or looking to enjoy a glass of whisky with good company, we look forward to welcoming you to Burlington Arcade.”

The Burlington Arcade is a 205-year-old property, parallel to and east of Bond Street from Piccadilly through to Burlington Gardens. It is one of the precursors of the mid-19th-century European shopping gallery and the modern shopping mall.

Trupti Shah, commercial and marketing director, at Burlington Arcade said: “We are thrilled to welcome Justerini & Brooks to Burlington Arcade. Both brands share a rich heritage and having a boutique dedicated to showcasing some of the world’s finest wines and whiskies to taste and purchase will offer our customers another point of difference.”







