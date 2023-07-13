Justerini & Brooks adds Bodegas Fulcro of Rias Baixas DO

By James Bayley

Fine wine importer Justerini & Brooks has expanded its portfolio of Spanish wines with the addition of Bodegas Fulcro in the Rias Baixas DO.

Located in the sought-after Salnès sub-zone in the heart of Rias Baixas, Manuel Moldes, or ‘Chicho’ as he is more widely known, inherited the estate in 2009, growing his family’s holdings from 0.5ha to 4ha using grapes formerly sold to local co-operatives.

Mark Dearing, Spanish buyer for Justerini & Brooks, said: “Chicho has spent the last ten years really dialling into Albariño’s ability to express different sites and soil types and the results are startling.

“With a humble outlook and restless desire to improve, Chicho is playing his part in building the reputation of Albariño as arguably Spain’s most exciting white grape.”

The production at Bodegas Fulcro predominantly focuses on old vines, producing low yields, spontaneous fermentations and ageing in a variety of formats to grow Albariño.

A Pedreira (RRP £18.18) is the flagship wine of the project; an Albariño from granite soils and vinified in a combination of stainless steel and neutral oak barrels.

Fulcro Equilibrio (RRP £28.68) is a schist-based Albariño from three mountainous plots averaging 70 years old.

A Cesteira (RRP £29.68) is a single 70-100-year-old vineyard on a complex mix of schist, granite and quartz, just one foudre is produced.

Nas Dunas (‘the Dunes’) (RRP £76.68) is the deepest, most intricate, age-worthy white of the estate, from vines planted in the 1940s on fine, beach sand; just one 500-litre barrel is produced.

Furthermore, two peppery, herbal reds are produced in small volumes from indigenous Galician varieties: Aliaxe Tinto (RRP £22.68) is a co-fermented blend of Caino, Espadeiro and Loureiro, while Finca Fabainas (RRP £42.68) is 100% Espadeiro produced from 130-year-old vines.

Justerini & Brooks now represent the wines exclusively in the UK with stocks available for trade and private clients to order from mid-July 2023. Bodegas Fulcro will join the likes of Raul Perez, Artuke and Bodegas Aalto as sought-after Spanish producers on the books of Justerini & Brooks.

Justerini & Brooks, established in 1749, is well-known for being one of the largest importers of fine wines from the top estates of Germany, Burgundy and Barolo.





