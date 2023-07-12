Boutinot adds Juan Gil to portfolio

By James Bayley

Manchester-based distributor Boutinot Wines UK has added Bodegas Juan Gil, a leading winery in Jumilla in the south-east of Spain to its portfolio.

The deal represents a serious coup for Boutinot – Bodegas Juan Gil is owned by the Gil Family and is part of the Gil Family Estates which consists of 11 wineries from 10 wine regions across Spain.

The whole Juan Gil range will be available to the UK trade via Boutinot, with a welcomed focus on independents and on-trade. All wines are reportedly vegan-friendly and certified organic (with the exception of Juan Gil Blue, which will be certified organic from the next vintage).

Bodegas Juan Gil owns 750ha in Jumilla and is run by brothers Miguel and Angel Gil, who are self-proclaimed ‘champions of the Monastrell resurrection in the region’.

Fully committed to sustainable wine-making, Juan Gil is home to the largest zero-waste winery in Europe and also boasts a facility powered entirely by solar power.

Furthermore, the highly sought-after El Nido wines, made from 44ha of Monastrell vines over a hundred years old, will also be available through Boutinot.

María Dugnol of Gil Family Estates, said: “After some years dedicated to innovation, research and obtaining sustainable certifications, we are delighted to be collaborating with Boutinot again. Our aim is to bring the best expression of Jumilla to the UK, a fresher style of wines which are organic and sustainably made. Working hand in hand with Boutinot we will benefit from their experience in the market and excellent customer orientated service.”

The range comprises the following:

Bodegas Juan Gil

Juan Gi Dry Muscat

Juan Gil Rosé

Juan Gil Yellow

Juan Gil Silver

Juan Gil Blue

Bodegas El Nido

Clío

El Nido





