E. & J. Gallo Winery and Randall Grahm announce exclusive collaboration

By James Bayley

E. & J. Gallo Winery has teamed up with the ‘Rhône Ranger’ Randall Grahm, the Californian winemaker famed for his iterations of classic French wines.

In an exclusive partnership, Grahm and E. & J. Gallo will release its first vintage of ‘The Language of Yes’, a new label featuring a 2020 Syrah and a 2020 Grenache.

The name harks back to an ancient Provençal way of thinking, prioritising a deep and almost mystical love of the land. Both wines are limited production releases, exclusive to the US and UK.

The UK distribution also marks an exciting new partnership between E. & J. Gallo Winery and Hallgarten & Novum Wines.

The Language of Yes will see Grahm (pictured) bring Old World sensibility to California, with lighter extractions, whole cluster fermentations, no filtration and a focus on Rhône varieties from cooler sites.

The Grenache and Syrah grapes hail from the prestigious CSWA certified sustainable Rancho Réal vineyard in the Santa Maria Valley AVA, one of the coolest sites in California where Syrah can be successfully grown and where a long growing season allows the fruit to develop complex aromas and flavours, and specifically the characteristic pepperiness of Syrah.

Edouard Baijot MW, director of Luxury, International at E. & J. Gallo Winery, said: “We are extremely excited to introduce The Language of Yes to our luxury portfolio. It has been a pleasure working with Randall Grahm, his expertise and craftsmanship have resulted in truly excellent wines that consumers are sure to love.

“We are also looking forward to working with our new partners Hallgarten & Novum. This marks an exciting new chapter in terms of our presence in both the on-trade and fine wine merchants in the UK.”

Steve Daniel, head of buying at Hallgarten & Novum Wines added: "We are delighted to welcome Randall Grahm's The Language of Yes project into our recently revamped Californian portfolio. We are always on the lookout for wines with character that offer our customers something different and these two wines have this with abundance; they might take their lead from the Languedoc but they have their own style. They are extremely elegant and textured and have a cool climate edge that is unique. Very different, very Randall.”

The Language of Yes Syrah 2020 and The Language of Yes Grenache 2020 will be available in the on-trade and fine wine merchants. RRP £44.







