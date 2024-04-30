Harpers’ columnist Guy Woodward launches Grand Cru Creative

By James Bayley

Harpers’ columnist Guy Woodward is embarking on a new venture, introducing his creative agency aimed at crafting compelling content for wine and spirit brands.

‘Grand Cru Creative’ will specialise in developing branded content across various formats, spanning digital and print media. Initially focusing on tone-of-voice development and content strategy, the agency has aspirations to expand its services to encompass larger campaigns for retailers, producers and importers.

Woodward aims to generate, “serious content to inspire an engaged, educated consumer”. Notable among the agency’s inaugural clients are brands such as 67 Pall Mall, Jeroboams, Justerini & Brooks and Bordeaux Index.

Commenting on the launch, Woodward expressed his aspiration to bridge the gap between industry discourse and consumer engagement within the wine sector. “We all know that, in the wine industry, we’re very good at talking to each other and less good at engaging with consumers. I want to change that,” he said.

Recognising the pivotal role of content in contemporary marketing, Woodward emphasised the need for compelling narratives that resonate with audiences. As the founder and MD, Woodward, who has worked as a journalist and editor for over 25 years, plans to assemble a team of seasoned writers and content creators to execute projects aligned with clients’ objectives and commercial requirements.

“I’ll be aiming at specialist wine and spirit businesses who are looking to produce serious, ‘sticky’ content for a premium, specialist audience,” Woodward added.

Beyond content creation, Woodward sees Grand Cru Creative as a platform to offer hosting and moderating services at events, aiming to enhance audience engagement and accessibility. “So often I go to industry and consumer events that have a great range of wines and a supremely knowledgeable speaker, but aren’t presented in a way that makes them accessible and engaging for their audience; there’s a barrier between the two. The result is that neither the host nor the audience gets as much out of them as they should,” Woodward continued.

Parallel to his role at Grand Cru Creative, Woodward will continue his freelance wine writing and editing pursuits. Notably, he serves as a content consultant at wine members’ club 67 Pall Mall and recently edited Henry Jeffreys’ acclaimed book on English wine, ‘Wines in a Cold Climate’.

For more information, visit Grand Cru Creative here.









