Guy Woodward: LVMH and the cult of personality

I copped a bit of flak recently for heading to Spain for the global launch of Dom Pérignon’s 2015 vintage, rather than attending the London bash. It’s a fair cop. Though if you felt a 48-hour London-to-Barcelona jaunt was indulgent, you should have seen the press corps from Japan, Korea and the US. I trust there was plenty of carbon-offsetting to cover those business-class flights…
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.