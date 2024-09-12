Guy Woodward: LVMH and the cult of personality

By Guy Woodward

I copped a bit of flak recently for heading to Spain for the global launch of Dom Pérignon’s 2015 vintage, rather than attending the London bash. It’s a fair cop. Though if you felt a 48-hour London-to-Barcelona jaunt was indulgent, you should have seen the press corps from Japan, Korea and the US. I trust there was plenty of carbon-offsetting to cover those business-class flights…