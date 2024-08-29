Jerry Lockspeiser: What do you do when it is all over? Lessons for business from sport

It has been a great summer for sports enthusiasts. The football Euros in Germany were followed by a captivating Olympics in Paris. Footballers and Olympians were razor focused on achieving their best and produced amazing displays. The winners went home with a medal. But what does life hold for them afterwards?
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.