Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Majestic refocuses range, upping ‘interesting parcels’ at affordable level

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  16 April, 2020

In a move to reclaim its mojo, Majestic has unveiled a return to its “historic strengths” of exciting and unusual wines in its spring range review.

Led by a serious strengthening of its “somewhat neglected” Australian portfolio, including off-piste varieties such as Tempranillo and Marsanne, and regions such as Tumbarumba and Gundagai, the review also sees additions from New Zealand, North America, England, Loire and Burgundy, plus rosé, sparkling wines and Champagne.

Further rounds of portfolio refreshment are planned during summer and autumn, with Majestic’s chief commercial officer Robert Cooke saying he has directed staff to “curate new ranges they would be proud to stock”, to excite both staff and customers alike.

In something of a riposte to the dumbing down of the range under previous CEO Rowan Gormley, who sought to leverage Majestic’s high street position against the then combined Naked Wines online presence, Cooke said: “We’re focusing back on our heartland, those interesting parcels and at the lower-premium end, which producers love making and wine lovers love exploring.

“There’s also a lot of brilliant wines lost to the range over recent years which we’ve now brought back too,” he added.

Cooke said that the range reviews are based on looking “carefully at the data”, both for Majestic customers and the wider market, the latter of which has shown a move by more adventurous consumers to seek out more individual and genuine value wines.

To protect the health and safety of staff and customers, Majestic has closed the doors to its shops while the coronavirus lockdown continues, but continues to operate a full home delivery service, using its outlets as supply hubs.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

How do you give the drinks of yesteryear a modern twist?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95