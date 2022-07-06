Courvoisier announces new brand ambassador, Beckie Sullivan

By James Bayley

Edrington UK has announced the appointment of Beckie Sullivan as UK brand ambassador for Courvoisier.

Sullivan has worked at some of the world’s top 50 bars, including Lyaness, Baccarat Bar in Harrods, and 1806 in Melbourne. Before joining the Edrington UK team, her latest role was with Bar With Shapes for a Name, Hackney’s highly commended cocktail bar.

From bartender engagement activities and education around Cognac and how best to drink it, to wider customer activations, the role will provide the UK trade with a thorough education into Cognac. Her responsibilities will also include the creation of exciting new cocktail recipes for Courvoisier, demonstrating how best to enjoy Cognac.

In parallel, the new role marks an exciting chapter for Courvoisier, the number one Cognac brand in the UK, as it enters a new brand world. As seen recently by its new look, which honours its heritage whilst embracing the future, featuring reimagined design codes from the 1800s.

Andrea Montague, head of advocacy, Edrington UK, said: “I am delighted to welcome Beckie into our growing advocacy team here at Edrington UK. Beckie joins us with a wealth of industry experience, working across some of the world’s leading bars. Her industry knowledge, fantastic experience with menu design, cocktail experimentation, and customer experience will all be assets to our team and the Courvoisier brand. I am excited to see Beckie’s unique contribution to the brand, being influential in creating new perceptions of Cognac in the UK.”

Commenting on her new role, Sullivan said: “I am honoured to be appointed as Courvoisier’s new brand ambassador for the UK. Courvoisier was the first Cognac I ever worked with, so I am delighted to be working with such a premium and well-known portfolio. As we continue to showcase Cognac’s versatility, I’m excited to lead the way following its new design whilst bringing my expertise to the role and even more joy to Maison Courvoisier.’







