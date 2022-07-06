Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Courvoisier announces new brand ambassador, Beckie Sullivan

By James Bayley
Published:  06 July, 2022

Edrington UK has announced the appointment of Beckie Sullivan as UK brand ambassador for Courvoisier.

Sullivan has worked at some of the world’s top 50 bars, including Lyaness, Baccarat Bar in Harrods, and 1806 in Melbourne. Before joining the Edrington UK team, her latest role was with Bar With Shapes for a Name, Hackney’s highly commended cocktail bar. 

From bartender engagement activities and education around Cognac and how best to drink it, to wider customer activations, the role will provide the UK trade with a thorough education into Cognac. Her responsibilities will also include the creation of exciting new cocktail recipes for Courvoisier, demonstrating how best to enjoy Cognac.

In parallel, the new role marks an exciting chapter for Courvoisier, the number one Cognac brand in the UK, as it enters a new brand world. As seen recently by its new look, which honours its heritage whilst embracing the future, featuring reimagined design codes from the 1800s.

Andrea Montague, head of advocacy, Edrington UK, said: “I am delighted to welcome Beckie into our growing advocacy team here at Edrington UK. Beckie joins us with a wealth of industry experience, working across some of the world’s leading bars. Her industry knowledge, fantastic experience with menu design, cocktail experimentation, and customer experience will all be assets to our team and the Courvoisier brand. I am excited to see Beckie’s unique contribution to the brand, being influential in creating new perceptions of Cognac in the UK.”

Commenting on her new role, Sullivan said: “I am honoured to be appointed as Courvoisier’s new brand ambassador for the UK. Courvoisier was the first Cognac I ever worked with, so I am delighted to be working with such a premium and well-known portfolio. As we continue to showcase Cognac’s versatility, I’m excited to lead the way following its new design whilst bringing my expertise to the role and even more joy to Maison Courvoisier.’



 

Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

The drinks trend casualties in the cost-...

Paper bottle makes its way to Laithwaites

New Zealand seals the deal with Europe

North South embraces Argentina via Santa...

Retail market starting to return to pre-...

'Champagne Charlie' returns after 37 years

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Maisons Marques et Domaines: Regional Sales Manager

...

Vineyards of Hampshire: Chair

...

Compagnie Medocaine: UK & Ireland Sales Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95