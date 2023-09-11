Berry Bros. & Rudd champions sustainability pioneers with new Collective

By Jo Gilbert

Historic London-based merchant Berry Bros. & Rudd is revamping its spirits portfolio, with the launch of The Collective, a new annual release of spirits, which brings together a group of like-minded distillers.

Connected by a ‘common passion’, each series will showcase the achievements of various distillers from around the world.

The first of the bunch will focus on sustainability. Dubbed The Collective #1: The Pioneers, a total of ten distillers will take the spotlight, each known for making exceptional spirits while caring for the future of the planet.

Berry Bros. & Rudd will be releasing a series of ten bottlings, each chosen by Berry Bros. & Rudd spirits reserve whisky manager, Jonny McMillan, in collaboration with Ryan Chetiyawardana, aka Mr Lyan.

“There is no set path on the sustainability journey, nor one single solution,” McMillan said. “The beauty of Collective #1: The Pioneers is that each distiller has taken a different approach to sustainability, with the strength being in the diversity and combination of practices, making a whole entity, with continuous learnings.

“We looked to find a broad spectrum of producers from various traditions of whisky and Cognac making with each distiller taking a slightly different approach to sustainability, some focusing on soil health and regenerative farming, others on lowering energy use or green power. For each distiller, there is a different solution that fits the location and character of their distillery. Together, they form a great overview of what’s going on with environmentally pioneering producers.”

The first collective includes a number of well-known names, including Oskar Bruno, who will be represented via Agitator’s 2018 Single Malt Swedish Whisky, plus John Stirling via the Arbikie 2017 Single Grain Scotch Whisky and Jean & Amy Pasquet via the Jean-Luc Pasquet 2017 Petit Champagne Cognac

The others are Alex Bruce (Ardnamurchan 2017 Single Malt Scotch Whisky), Peter Bignell (Belgrove 2016 Single Rye Tasmanian Whisky), Matthew Farmer (Glen Wyvis 2018 Quarter Cask Finish Single Malt Scotch Whisky), John Letts (Oxford Artisan 2019 Single Rye English Whisky), Annabel Thomas (Nc’nean 2017 Single Malt Scotch Whisky), David & Fiona Boyd (Armstrong’s Shortcross 2017 Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey) and Matt Hoffman (Westland 2014 Madeira Finish Single Malt American Whisky).

The spirits have been sourced from across the globe, (including Scotland, America, England, France, Ireland, Sweden and Tasmania), with each showcasing the sustainable talents of their respective producers. Berry Bros’ is on its own sustainability journey: its current goal is to be net zero carbon and plastic free by 2030.

Lizzy Rudd, Berry Bros. & Rudd chair, added: “As a family business with a long history, the notion of sustainability is a natural part of our ethos and our long-term mindset, a key to our resilience and longevity. The purpose of business is fast becoming deﬁned by its impact rather than the products or services it sells.

“Our producers are the best in the world at what they do. Like us, they believe that protecting our planet is the only way to ensure the future of ﬁne wine and spirits.”

Each whisk(e)y from The Collective #1 is priced at £125 and Cognac at £75, available to purchase from 27 September 2023 from Berry Bros. & Rudd, Master of Malt and Royal Mile Whiskies.









