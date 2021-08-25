Berry Bros unveils Nordic Casks whisky range

By Lisa Riley

Berry Bros & Rudd has launched a Nordic Casks whisky series, marking the first time an independent bottler has focussed on this whisky region, according to the business.

The collection consists of four single casks from Myken – Norway, High Coast – Sweden, Kyrö – Finland and Fary Lochan – Denmark.

Selected by Berry Bros & Rudd reserve spirits manager, Jonny McMillan, the range showcases different raw materials, production methods and innovation from pioneering Nordic whisky distillers.

The launch would give whisky fans the first opportunity to buy an independent bottling from several of these distilleries, said Berry Bros & Rudd.

“The Nordics is one such region that has intrigued me and, although young it is already developing its own identity and character,” said Jonny McMillan, assistant reserve spirits manager at Berry Bros & Rudd.

“The people of this rugged and majestic landscape, not dissimilar to Scotland, have long been known for their love of great whiskies. They are now drawing inspiration for their own production both from the robust drams of Scotland and from the precise and chiselled Japanese style – while injecting their own influence throughout.

“Of all the emerging global whisky regions, the Nordics has so far perhaps had the least acclaim, but with distillers of such quality and passion it’s unlikely to remain that way for long,” he said.

To support the launch, Berry Bros & Rudd has partnered with the Nordic distilleries to bring a virtual tasting streamed live on @berrybrosruddspirits Facebook and Youtube on the 2 September at 7pm.

For the event, which will be co-hosted by McMillan, Thomas Øhrbom from Whisky Saga and Emma Anderson from Allt om Whisky Magazine Sweden, there will be limited-edition tasting packs to give consumers the chance to taste the whiskies before purchasing a bottle.

The whiskies will be available to buy from 2 September 2021 in the UK from BBR Retail, Royal Mile Whiskies and other selected retailers.











