Burnt Faith buddies with Proof Drinks for brandy drive

By Jo Gilbert

Burnt Faith has joined forces with premium drinks specialists, Proof Drinks, in a move which is hoped will drive interest in British brandy houses across the UK.

Based in Walthamstow, northeast London, Burnt Faith opened earlier this year with a mission to redefine brandy, “unconstrained by Cognac conventions and regulations”.

The “brandy without boundaries” concept has now won representation with drinks specialist Proof Drinks. Key listings have already been secured, including one nationwide via Harvey Nichols, national retail distribution through The Whisky Exchange and on-trade listings with the likes of The Goring, Christina’s at The Mondrian and The Hide Bar in Bermondsey.

Simon Wright, CEO and founder of Burnt Faith, said: “Proof Drinks is the perfect partner for Burnt Faith. We’re proud to be a British brandy house and have huge ambition, so it was crucial to have a partner that understands the premium spirits market and has a national footprint across the length and breadth of the British Isles and not just in London.

“The Proof team has extraordinary experience working with premium brands and have already brought some incredible results to the table and demonstrated the inherent interest in our new approach to the category."

Batch 001, Burnt Faith’s first release, is part of the team’s mission to use unique combinations of different grape varieties and different wood casks. It was matured and blended in the UK and combines non-traditional aromatic grape varieties (Trebbiano, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, and Muscat Blanc) with inventive cask finishes.

According to the house’s mission statement, the project began a few years ago when its founders spent time in the Cognac region and were taken both by the passion and the constraints of its traditional methods.

“Something clicked and we started to get excited by what brandy wasn’t, as much as by what it was. We returned again and again, immersing ourselves in the traditional techniques of brandy and exploring where its potential could be unlocked,” the statement reads.

Now Proof Drinks is aiming to help Burnt Faith “build a new world brandy category here in the UK and to deliver a premium drinking experience,” MD John Vider said.

