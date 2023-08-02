The Whisky Exchange to launch first Chinese Whiskey in UK

By James Bayley

Spirits retailer, The Whisky Exchange, has exclusively launched three Goalong Chinese whiskies and a botanical gin on its website and in-store.

The new listing is indicative of a wider whisky trend, as outlets seek whiskies beyond Scotland, Ireland and Tennessee, to appease consumers increasingly aware of high-end cocktail culture.

Master of Malt, for example, boasts a range of whiskies from the likes of Sweden, the Netherlands, South Africa and Australia.

Now The Whisky Exchange has turned its attention to Asia, to further bolster its range. Head of buying, Dawn Davies MW, said: “We have recently seen a growing interest in whiskies that come from all over the world, not just those that from traditional whisky-producing countries, so to add the first Chinese whisky to our range and introduce it to the UK is very exciting.

“There are many new distilleries opening up in China, both local producers as well as the bigger more established companies like Pernod Ricard and Diageo, and it will be fascinating to see those come to the market over the next few years. Could China be the next Japan – we will have to wait and see.”

Located in the mountainous Hunan province of south-central China, Goalong distillery produced the first-ever Chinese whiskies available outside of China, including a duo of five-year-old single malts – one matured solely in ex-bourbon casks and the other in ex-bourbon and ex-brandy casks.

After more than 20 years of experience in the spirits industry, Gaolong founded Goalong distillery to create Hunanese spirits, also releasing a spicy gin made with corn and distilled with 20 Chinese herbs and spices such as green tea, coriander seeds and Sichuan pepper.

Goalong Chinese Whiskey and Botanical Gin are available exclusively from The Whisky Exchange online and in-store now. The whiskey and gin are also available for trade orders via premium spirits supplier to the trade, Speciality Drinks.







