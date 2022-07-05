Subscriber login Close [x]
Nyetimber appoints Rolls-Royce's Richard Carter as CEO

By James Bayley
Published:  05 July, 2022

Nyetimber has announced the appointment of Richard Carter as CEO of the company from July 2022.

Carter joins Nyetimber from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, where he served on the board of the company for nearly 14 years as director of global communications. During his time at Rolls-Royce, Carter played a central role in strategically redefining and repositioning Rolls-Royce as a globally recognised pinnacle luxury brand. 

He will take over as CEO from Nyetimber’s owner and sole shareholder, Eric Heerema, who will assume the role of chairman of the board and continue to play an active role in guiding and directing Nyetimber into the future. 

Current MD Hans Sleeuwenhoek will also join the board and hand over his current role to Carter.

In welcoming Richard as CEO and board member, Eric Heerema said: “I am delighted to announce and welcome Richard as CEO. Knowing him well and given his extensive experience, Hans and I feel confident that Richard will continue building on the success that Nyetimber has achieved and will contribute to the further growth of this unique brand.

“Over the recent years, Nyetimber has gone from strength to strength, yet we still have to complete crucial stages of our ambitious mission, and with Richard at the helm, we are confident of achieving our ambitions.” 

Richard Carter, CEO of Nyetimber, said: “I have admired Nyetimber for many years as the leader and pioneer in the English Sparkling Wine movement. Harnessing my extensive knowledge of the luxury market, I look forward to driving the business forward through the next stage of its development.”

Nyetimber achieved a record year in 2021 in both sales and production. To go along with its largest ever harvest, overall sales were up 57% on the previous year. In 2021 Nyetimber exported 15% of its production – this is up from 10% in the previous year.

Nyetimber was also a key part of The Queens Platinum Jubilee, served at the Guild Hall reception after the St Paul’s Cathedral service and onboard The Queen’s Royal Barge during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in London in 2012.



 

