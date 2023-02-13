Subscriber login Close [x]
Nyetimber announces America’s Cup partnership

By James Bayley
Published:  13 February, 2023

Nyetimber, a leading English sparkling wine producer, has announced its partnership with INEOS Britannia, the British race team challenging for the 37th America’s Cup. 

As the official wine partner of the team, Nyetimber will provide its sparkling wines to be enjoyed by the team and guests at various events leading up to and during the races.

INEOS Britannia is challenging for the America’s Cup, the oldest international sporting trophy in the world, and, although it was founded in Britain, a British team has never actually won the Auld Mug. 

INEOS Britannia is aiming to change that. Led by four-time Olympic Gold medalist Sir Ben Ainslie and backed by INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the team will compete in the 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona in 2024. 

Sir Ben Ainslie, team principal and skipper said: “We are thrilled to continue our special relationship with Nyetimber, having supported our challenge for the last two campaigns. Representing our country in challenging for America’s Cup is something that fills the team with pride. It’s the perfect fit to team up again with Nyetimber - such an iconic British brand - and we hope to have many occasions for celebration on our way to challenging to win the Auld Mug in Barcelona next year.”

Nyetimber was the first producer of English sparkling wine to exclusively grow the three celebrated grape varieties, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier. 

Owner and CEO, Eric Heerema, works together with head winemaker Cherie Spriggs and winemaker Brad Greatrix to produce the Nyetimber range. Cherie Spriggs was named ‘Sparkling Winemaker of the Year’ at the International Wine Challenge 2018. She was also the first woman as well as the first person outside the Champagne region of France to win the award.

Nyetimber will hope to be a part of another first as INEOS Britannia bids to claim Britain's first-ever America's Cup.



 

