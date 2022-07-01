Bollinger expands Loire footprint with Hubert Brochard

By Jo Gilbert

The Bollinger Group has increased its presence in the Loire Valley with the acquisition of Sancerre’s Hubert Brochard estate.

The estate was created by the Brochard Family more than 120 years ago and is currently managed by the fourth and fifth generation. More generally known for its Champagne, the Bollinger Group nevertheless has a decades-long interest in the area, which dates back almost 50 years.

Bollinger first bought Maison Langlois Chateau in 1973, which was followed some years later by Château de Thauvenay in 2016.

Having made “significant investment” in the region, Etienne Bizot, president & CEO said the group is now looking to consolidate its footprint, while promoting the “very high quality of its wines”.

“Each generation has participated in the development of our family estate and we are extremely proud of what we have accomplished, in full respect for tradition and for the work of the oldest generations,” added Daniel Brochard, président of Hubert Borchard Estate.

“Our passion in particular has driven us on this great journey to build an exceptional family estate. The hand-over to our partner Bollinger Group will ensure the continuity of this journey fueled by the same values of entrepreneurship, family spirit, and obsession for quality.”

Majoring on Sauvignon Blanc, the Brochard estate comprises 60ha of land across Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé.

The Bollinger Group is also family-owned. It’s flagship, Champagne Bollinger, sits at the heart of the portfolio. The group also owns five other estates in France and in the United States: Champagne Ayala, Chanson, Langlois-Chateau, Delamain Cognac and Ponzi Vineyards.







