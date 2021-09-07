Subscriber login Close [x]
Radford Dale buys Elgin Ridge

By James Lawrence
Published:  07 September, 2021

South African label Radford Dale has acquired Elgin Ridge, Elgin's only certified organic and biodynamic wine estate.

Purchased for an undisclosed sum, the Elgin-based farm encompasses six hectares of organically-managed vineyards that range from 12 to 15 years old, planted in one of South Africa's leading cooler climate regions.

“We have worked with various sites and growers within Elgin for over 15 years and Elgin Ridge has always been a firm favourite for its ability to consistently deliver wines of balance and finesse especially with regards to well established varieties such as Chardonnay and Pinot Noir,” said Radford Dale's winemaker Jacques de Klerk.

He added: “Our current model has served us well by allowing for adaptability and flexibility in terms of production. Now, we are ready to implement the knowledge gained with the focus that is required to bring out the best within the site we have chosen for our estate.” 

According to de Klerk, the farm will be renamed as 'Radford Dale Organic'. The new owners will expand the area under vine to 12 hectares within a two to three year time-frame, commencing in 2022. 

They also intend to plant more Pinot Noir, as well as South Africa’s first certified organic Gamay vineyard. A new visitor centre and tasting room will open circa November 2021.

Radford Dale was  founded by friends Ben Radford and Alex Dale in 1998, as a 'virtual winery' concept.  The brand's current investors include individuals from the UK., Australia and France.

“When it comes to conventional wines you can replace the vineyard with another one, but when it comes to organic it becomes next to impossible,” said Dale. 

“In addition, with water becoming more and more precious it makes sense to move into the cooler viticultural regions that also have an abundance of available water.”

