The Bollinger Group expands Burgundian footprint with Château d’Etroyes deal

By James Bayley

The Bollinger Group has further added to its Burgundy offering with the acquisition of Château d’Etroyes – a 50ha estate in the heart of the Mercurey and Rully terroirs.

The new addition will complement the wine offering of Domaine Chanson, one of the oldest houses in the region, founded in 1750.

Étienne Bizot, chairman and CEO of the Bollinger Group said: “Our family group has nearly 25 years of history in Burgundy where it acquired Domaine Chanson in 1999.

“It is one of the most recognised wine regions in the world, if not the most recognised for its Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. With this acquisition, Maison Chanson continues its value strategy by expanding its range of high-quality estate wines in these Village and Premiers Crus appellations.”

Founded in 1829, the Bollinger Group is a family-owned and independent group boasting houses and estates which include; Champagne Bollinger, Champagne Ayala, Chanson in Burgundy, Langlois-Chateau in Saumur, Hubert Brochard in Sancerre, Ponzi Vineyards in Oregon, USA, Cognac Delamain and Anaë Gin.

The group also operates its own distribution platforms in two major markets: Bollinger Diffusion in France and Mentzendorff in the UK.

Reflecting on the acquisition Vincent Avenel, MD of Chanson said: “Acquiring Château d'Etroyes represents a unique opportunity to consolidate our estate with the addition of 50ha of great terroirs from the Côte Chalonnaise. Our vines in Côte de Beaune will obtain organic certification in 2024 and it is quite natural that we have set ourselves the objective to convert the vines of Château d'Etroyes within the next five years.”







