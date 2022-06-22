Pernod Ricard’s ‘Responsib'All Day’ returns for tenth addition

By Jo Gilbert

Pernod Ricard has partnered with local communities in London and Scotland for the tenth edition of its Responsib’All Day – an initiative set up with the aim of helping to protect and restore biodiversity around the UK.

Taking place on Thursday 16 June, over 900 UK employees across the three entities of Pernod Ricard in the UK (Chivas Brothers, Pernod Ricard UK and Global Travel Retail), came together to support nature and biodiversity projects across England and Scotland.

First launched in 2011, Responsib’All Day is a global event which includes 18,500 Pernod Ricard employees from around the world. It forms part of the group’s Sustainability & Responsibility 2030 roadmap, and tasks employees with “having a positive and meaningful impact in their communities”.

For the 2022 edition, employees worked on a variety of community projects, from planting trees in natural conservation areas, renovating sustainable gardens and urban spaces, planting wetland plants and creating stag beetle loggeries.

In total, over 8,000 man-hours were donated to 25 projects across London and Scotland.

“Responsib’All Day is a demonstration of our commitment to having a positive impact on the places we call home and inspire others to take a positive action,” Jean-Etienne Gourgues, CEO and chairman of Chivas Brothers said. “With over 1,000 employees in the UK uniting under the common goal of making a difference through protecting nature and biodiversity, we can have a huge impact. From the hills of Scotland’s Speyside to the centre of London, we are one team working together to build a better future.”

The day’s activities also included attendance from Virendra Sharma, Labour MP for Ealing and Southall. Sharma joined the team at a new plot of land in Hanwell which will soon become an allotment after creating new plant beds, painting, clearing the space and creating wooden garden structures.

“It was heartening to see over 900 Chivas Brothers and Pernod Ricard volunteers in the UK supporting local projects today on their annual Responsib’All Day. This year, along with Works4U, they helped clear The Dig in Hanwell, ready for a new allotment plot,” he said.

Sandrine Ricard, deputy director of sustainability and responsibility for Pernod Ricard in the UK, added: “After a two year pause due to the pandemic, we’re excited to announce Responsib’All Day is back and it’s bigger and better. In line with Pernod Ricard’s commitment to nurturing terroir, this year we aim to help employees understand the importance of the nature around them, contributing to tangible projects near their office and production sites to protect and preserve biodiversity around them.”







Top photo show Pernod Ricard volunteers at the ‘Protect a city woodland’ event at Wormwod Scrubs in West London as part of the annual ‘Resonsib’All Day’













