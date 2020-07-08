Subscriber login Close [x]
Pernod Ricard UK launches largest single malt collection

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  08 July, 2020

Fifteen rare single malts are matriculating over to Pernod Ricard UK’s main portfolio, significantly ramping up the French giant’s stake in the Scotch whisky category.

The single malts, from four Speyside distilleries, are launching in the UK following a one year exclusive in the company’s Global Travel Retail channel.

The Secret Speyside Collection is Pernod Ricard UK’s largest single malt collection to date.

With varying ages from 18-30 years old, the collection is made up of three individually numbered rare single malts from rare or now defunct distilleries, such as Caperdonich, which distilled its final single malt in 2002.

Caperdonich contributes six whiskies in total; three peated and three unpeated.

The rest hail from the Glen Keith, Longmorn and Braes of Glenlivet distilleries, which all reside in Speyside.

“The initial response to the Secret Speyside Collection has been overwhelmingly positive, so we’re excited to bring the secrets of our largest ever single malt collection to the UK,” Laura Stephen, Pernod Ricard UK brand director, said.

“With centuries of rich whisky heritage, Speyside is the treasure chest of Scotch and the collection has been hand-selected to uncover some of the hidden malts at the heart of the iconic region. E-commerce has seen accelerated growth over the lockdown period and the single malt whisky category has experienced +166% volume growth over the last 12 weeks. With research showing that consumers are increasingly looking to indulge and switch off at home, the Secret Speyside Collection is perfectly primed to tap into this expanding trend.”

The Secret Speyside Collection consists of 15 rare single malts and ranging between £88 and £875 per bottle.

Each has its own “rich and unique history for discerning Scotch fans to discover”, Pernod said.






