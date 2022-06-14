Black Chalk

By Harpers Editorial

Fullerton Road, Andover, Hampshire SP11 7JX

blackchalkwine.co.uk

Hampshire’s Black Chalk has opened a tasting room and courtyard at its winery in the heart of the Test Valley. The opening, which comes just over a year after Wild Escapes opened its treehouse accommodations adjacent to Black Chalk’s Hide vineyard, positions the winery as an exciting destination and part of the burgeoning English wine tourism scene.

Called The Tasting Room, it will focus on current Black Chalk vintages, alongside library collection bottles, tasting flights and guest wines from around the world, which have a connection to the Black Chalk team. The wines will be available by the bottle and glass, with bottles charged at retail prices plus £5.

The changing menu will celebrate the best producers from Hampshire and Dorset, focusing on charcuterie and cheese from local producers, all within a 30-mile radius of the winery.











