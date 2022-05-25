Subscriber login Close [x]
Rioja Wine Academy invites UK trade to complete training qualification

By James Lawrence
Published:  25 May, 2022

The Rioja Wine Academy is welcoming new applicants to its Certified Educator programme, a free online educational course developed by the Rioja Consejo Regulador.

Opening for new entries this week, the course is aimed at wine industry professionals looking to educate others about Spain’s premier export region. According to a representative from the DOCa, “the course is highly selective and only welcomes new applications once a year”.

Created in 2016, the Rioja Wine Academy has seen thousands of pupils from all around the world complete its free online educational programmes. The courses available include the Rioja Wine Diploma, The Diploma in Rioja Wine Tourism and the Rioja Wine Diploma for Trade and Distribution.

“The Rioja Wine Certified Educator Programme is the Academy’s most esteemed offering for wine industry professionals looking to specialise and become qualified Rioja Wine educators,” said a spokesperson for the Rioja Wine Academy.

The programme involves both theory and practical elements, including a week-long immersive course in the region, where participants are given the opportunity to refine their knowledge of Rioja's diverse terroir, take part in wine tastings, visit leading producers, and learn about winemaking practices.

The course ends with an exam that, if passed, will enable the students to become accredited Rioja Wine Educators.

Members of the trade who wish to apply for the Rioja Wine Certified Educator programme should do so by Friday 10 June, via: Rioja Wine Academy website.



