    Rooftop bar to offer 360° views of London

    By Jo Gilbert
    Published:  11 May, 2022

    WAGTAIL ROOFTOP BAR AND RESTAURANT

    68 King William Street, London, EC4N 7HR

    wagtaillondon.com

    Wagtail, London’s newest 360° rooftop bar and restaurant, is poised to open in the city, offering high-end drinking and dining with an edge. With far-flung views of London Bridge, The Shard, Tower Bridge and St Paul’s, the bar and restaurant concept will offer luxurious dining via a menu curated by executive chef Phil Kearsey, formerly of Corrigan’s, and bar manager Angelos Bafas (Aqua). The venue is a redevelopment of the former House of Fraser Monument, with additional premium venues set to open in Central London via parent group Maven Leisure and ETM Group over the coming year.




