Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Canada’s cool climate calls at annual tasting

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  03 May, 2022

The annual Canada trade tasting returns to the UK on 10 & 11 May at Canada House in central London.

Offering an excellent opportunity to taste the exciting of this ‘emerging’ country, some 35 wineries will be present at this year’s event, with the opportunity to meet producers.

Drawn from across British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Ontario, the selection of wines on show will reflect the cooler climate conditions and the styles that naturally delivers, focusing on both vinifera and hybrid grape varieties.

For those fairly new to the country’s wine offer, Canada’s potential was explored in some depth last year during a webinar co-hosted by expert on the region Jamie Goode and Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole – Canada: Wines with a Cool Climate Sensibility.

During this informative session they were also joined by a trade panel to explore the Country’s most exciting expressions of the great grape varieties that flourish across this diverse country.

To find out more and taste and talk in person, you can register directly via Westbury Communications on daniel.brewer@westburycom.co.uk or through the website: www.canadatasting.co.uk



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

The Rum Renaissance: Is Rum the new Gin?

WSTA appoints new Chair and Deputy Chair

Friday read: Packaging up an eco ecommer...

First ever NFTs of South Africa’s finest...

Alcohol improves on pre-pandemic growth...

2021 a challenging year for Bordeaux win...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95