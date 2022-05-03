Canada’s cool climate calls at annual tasting

By Harpers Editorial team

The annual Canada trade tasting returns to the UK on 10 & 11 May at Canada House in central London.

Offering an excellent opportunity to taste the exciting of this ‘emerging’ country, some 35 wineries will be present at this year’s event, with the opportunity to meet producers.

Drawn from across British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Ontario, the selection of wines on show will reflect the cooler climate conditions and the styles that naturally delivers, focusing on both vinifera and hybrid grape varieties.

For those fairly new to the country’s wine offer, Canada’s potential was explored in some depth last year during a webinar co-hosted by expert on the region Jamie Goode and Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole – Canada: Wines with a Cool Climate Sensibility.

During this informative session they were also joined by a trade panel to explore the Country’s most exciting expressions of the great grape varieties that flourish across this diverse country.

To find out more and taste and talk in person, you can register directly via Westbury Communications on daniel.brewer@westburycom.co.uk or through the website: www.canadatasting.co.uk







