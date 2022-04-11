Lindeman's achieves carbon neutral status across its wine portfolio

By James Bayley

Treasury Wine Estates has announced that Lindeman’s is one of the first wine brands to achieve a Carbon Neutral certification across its entire global portfolio.

The Carbon Trust Carbon Neutral certification measures all life-cycle stages of the Lindeman’s wine range from the cultivation of the grapes, through to the winemaking process and recycling at end of life. Initially awarded across the Lindeman’s European portfolio and now secured globally, the certification demonstrates TWE’s commitment to decarbonisation and providing its consumers worldwide with more sustainably produced products.

To achieve the certification from the Carbon Trust, a series of initiatives and measurable targets have been put in place to actively reduce the carbon footprint of the Lindeman’s brand. These include transferring the portfolio to lightweight bottles, optimising the recyclability of packaging and using solar-powered, renewable energy and efficient refrigeration at winery-level.

An innovative marketing campaign – Step into the Sunshine– will return to the UK this summer to push awareness of the Carbon Neutral certification and drive relevancy and consideration of the Lindeman’s brand with consumers, 82% of whom say sustainability is now more top of mind than it was before the pandemic.

The 2022 Step into the Sunshine campaign will include sponsorship of the Channel 5 TV programme, Spring Time on the Farm, and a partnership with climate action organisation, Ecologi, in the form of an on-pack promotion running in retailers from 1 July – 31 August.

Ben Blake, MD at Treasury Premium Brands, said: “We’re delighted to expand Lindeman’s Carbon Neutral certification to encompass the brand’s entire global portfolio. This is a huge achievement for Treasury Wine Estates and our people who have worked hard to optimise the brand's sustainability credentials.

“There is a clear demand from consumers for more sustainable wines, and they should be able to experience wine that is sustainably grown, made, and packaged. We are investing in initiatives that will ensure the continuous carbon footprint reduction across the Lindeman’s brand, as well as setting bold sustainability targets across our entire business, including 100% renewable electricity by 2024, net-zero emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 2030​ and 100% of products to comprise of 50% recycled material by 2025.

He added: “We are very proud to have this opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to sustainability leadership. We will continue with our ambition to collaborate with suppliers, retailers, and partners to build climate-resilient businesses and drive change to cultivate a brighter future together.”











