Aldi launches vegan favourites pack to cater for plant-based shoppers

By James Bayley
Published:  07 March, 2022

After seeing sales of plant-based products soar 500% during Veganuary, Aldi has launched a new Vegan Favourites wine pack. The online-only bundle includes six of Aldi’s most popular premium vegan wines. The selection includes a mixture of reds, whites and rosés, all free from animal products, for just £59.44 – less than £10 per bottle.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said: “As the UK’s appetite and interest in plant-based food grows, we’re continuing to expand our vegan offering, giving our shoppers plenty of choices and all at great value.

“It’s a trend that we’re witnessing year-round, and, as more and more people adopt this diet, we expect these products to remain popular throughout the year.”

The Vegan Favourites wine pack includes the Specially Selected Swiss Fendant, the Winemaster's Lot Amarone, La Pergola Rosé, the Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Sur Lie, the Pays d'Herault Rosé, and the Chilean País.



 

