Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

The Wine Society creates new sustainability post

By James Lawrence
Published:  21 January, 2022

Leading online retailer The Wine Society has appointed Dom de Ville as its inaugural 'director of sustainability and social impact', adding a new strand to the organisation's executive team.

De Ville brings with him over 20 years’ experience working in various aspects of environmental, social and economic sustainability both internationally and in the UK.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining The Wine Society as I see a genuine desire to tackle head-on the greatest issues of our time and ensure the organisation continues to flourish for future generations to enjoy. The wine sector is facing growing environmental and social challenges, not least from climate change,” said de Ville.

As reported by Harpers, The Wine Society made a pledge in November to reach a zero greenhouse gas emissions target by 2040. The Society is a founding member of the Sustainable Wine Roundtable – a coalition of producers, retailers, industry experts and consultants.

According to the board, a key focus for de Ville is delivering The Wine Society’s first full sustainability strategy, to be published later this year.

De Ville commented: “The strategy will set out our ambitious goals and provide the basis for future transparent and accountable reporting on progress towards reaching these goals. It is our desire to infuse constant thinking and real action on the issues in every part of our business and supply chain. We are also making ambitious social commitments that will foster a Wine Society for all, ensuring care, fairness and respect for our members, colleagues, our winemakers and other suppliers.”

CEO Steve Finlan added: “I am delighted that Dom has chosen to join us to lead this ambitious agenda. This is not only a strategy for sustainability and social impact. The initiatives we are delivering make excellent business sense as well, benefiting our people and our members. The appointment of Dom demonstrates our commitment to getting things done as we transform The Wine Society into one of the most sustainable wine retailers in the world for current and future members to enjoy.”

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Indigo Wines: Head of Logistics

...

Agile Media: Harpers Reporter

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

...

Cube Communications: Junior Account Manager

...

Broadland Drinks: Regional Sales Manager Northern England & Scotland

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95