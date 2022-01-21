The Wine Society creates new sustainability post

By James Lawrence

Leading online retailer The Wine Society has appointed Dom de Ville as its inaugural 'director of sustainability and social impact', adding a new strand to the organisation's executive team.

De Ville brings with him over 20 years’ experience working in various aspects of environmental, social and economic sustainability both internationally and in the UK.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining The Wine Society as I see a genuine desire to tackle head-on the greatest issues of our time and ensure the organisation continues to flourish for future generations to enjoy. The wine sector is facing growing environmental and social challenges, not least from climate change,” said de Ville.

As reported by Harpers, The Wine Society made a pledge in November to reach a zero greenhouse gas emissions target by 2040. The Society is a founding member of the Sustainable Wine Roundtable – a coalition of producers, retailers, industry experts and consultants.

According to the board, a key focus for de Ville is delivering The Wine Society’s first full sustainability strategy, to be published later this year.

De Ville commented: “The strategy will set out our ambitious goals and provide the basis for future transparent and accountable reporting on progress towards reaching these goals. It is our desire to infuse constant thinking and real action on the issues in every part of our business and supply chain. We are also making ambitious social commitments that will foster a Wine Society for all, ensuring care, fairness and respect for our members, colleagues, our winemakers and other suppliers.”

CEO Steve Finlan added: “I am delighted that Dom has chosen to join us to lead this ambitious agenda. This is not only a strategy for sustainability and social impact. The initiatives we are delivering make excellent business sense as well, benefiting our people and our members. The appointment of Dom demonstrates our commitment to getting things done as we transform The Wine Society into one of the most sustainable wine retailers in the world for current and future members to enjoy.”