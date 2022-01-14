Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Barcelona Wine Week postponed to April 2022

By James Lawrence
Published:  14 January, 2022

The second edition of Barcelona’s leading trade fair has been postponed, due to concerns over travel restrictions and the Omicron variant.

Originally due to take place in February, the fair will now open on April 4, running to April 6.

According to organisers: “The decision has been endorsed by the organising committee of the event, which brings together the main players in the wine industry in Spain, given the uncertainty and mobility restrictions generated by the current context and to guarantee a great edition.”

President of the show Javier Pagés commented: “It’s clear that international positioning has conditioned the movement, since our main objective is to increase the business opportunities of the exhibiting companies, providing them business meetings and contacts with international buyers, distributors and importers to increase their exports or facilitate access to new markets.”

The first edition of Barcelona Wine Week took place in February 2020, attended by 550 exhibiting firms and 15,600 professionals, 13% of them from 54 countries.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

...

Cube Communications: Junior Account Manager

...

Broadland Drinks: Regional Sales Manager Northern England & Scotland

...

Phipps Relations: Drinks Account Manager

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95