Barcelona Wine Week postponed to April 2022

By James Lawrence

The second edition of Barcelona’s leading trade fair has been postponed, due to concerns over travel restrictions and the Omicron variant.

Originally due to take place in February, the fair will now open on April 4, running to April 6.

According to organisers: “The decision has been endorsed by the organising committee of the event, which brings together the main players in the wine industry in Spain, given the uncertainty and mobility restrictions generated by the current context and to guarantee a great edition.”

President of the show Javier Pagés commented: “It’s clear that international positioning has conditioned the movement, since our main objective is to increase the business opportunities of the exhibiting companies, providing them business meetings and contacts with international buyers, distributors and importers to increase their exports or facilitate access to new markets.”

The first edition of Barcelona Wine Week took place in February 2020, attended by 550 exhibiting firms and 15,600 professionals, 13% of them from 54 countries.











