Barcelona Wine Week to lead on sustainability, oenotourism and innovation

By James Lawrence

The organiser's of the second edition of Barcelona Wine Week (BWW) have unveiled an eclectic programme of events, including masterclasses and presentations led by renowned personalities in the world of wine.

Taking place between 4 to 6 April 2022, the trade fair will welcome 50 internationally-renowned experts and oenologists such as Frank Smulders MW, Sarah Jane Evans MW, François Chartier, and Mireia Torres.

The key role of native grape varieties in sustainable production, and expanding markets for these varieties, will be the guiding thread of many of the activities planned at BBW.

Smulders, an expert in Spanish wine and product consultant for Russian luxury chain O'key Hypermarkets, will discuss the reputation of Spanish wines in the world. Meanwhile, Evans will be part of a keynote session entitled 'Garnacha's versatility in the context of climate variability'.

Miquel and Mireia Torres, general manager and director of innovation & knowledge at Familia Torres, will also chair a tasting exploring why varieties like Garnacha can adapt to high temperatures and drought, offering a potent weapon in the battle against climate change.

In addition, two leading Spanish wine critics and authors of Spain's most influential wine guides, José Peñín and Andrés Proensa, will discuss the evolution of wine in Spain over the last 40 years, looking at changes in consumption in the market, emphasising the decreased use of foreign grape varieties in comparison to indigenous species.

There will also be a round-table discussion related to climate change as part of the presentation of the 6th edition of Green Wine Future, an international event scheduled to take place in May that advocates for greater awareness of the effects of climate change in viticulture and wineries. Carlos Moro, president of the Matarromera Group, Mauricio González Gordon, president of González Byass and Jaume Gramona, owner of Bodegas Gramona, will participate.

On a lighter note, debates and round table discussions will focus on wine tourism and ways of attracting new audiences in the speaker's corner area of the trade show.

Speakers include: Rafael del Rey, general manager of the Spanish Observatory of the Wine Market; Núria Altés, owner of the Herència Altés winery and member of Wineries for Climate Action; Lluís Tolosa, sociologist and expert in wine tourism, and Ton Rimbau, creator of the Vins Rebels (Rebel Wines) project.







