Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Chair - Vineyards of Hampshire

    Published:  16 July, 2024

    CHAIR – VINEYARDS OF HAMPSHIRE


    Job Description


    Vineyards of Hampshire (VoH) is the marketing organisation promoting wines produced in Hampshire, which is widely recognised as producing some of the finest wines in the UK.
    We are looking for a visionary and strategic leader to join our organization as Chair. The Chair is responsible for overseeing the overall direction, governance, and performance of VoH, ensuring alignment with its mission, vision, and values. The Chair also acts as the primary representative and spokesperson of the organization, fostering positive relationships with stakeholders, partners, the industry, and the public.
    The Chair’s role includes:

    • Leadership/Strategy
    • Providing leadership to the Board
    • Agreeing the overall aims and strategy of VoH as well as a business plan
    • Leading the development and implementation of VoH’s strategic plan, goals, & objectives
    • Building VoH into a larger, more effective, body with a clear vision, mission and strategic direction that furthers the interests of the members
    • Ensuring compliance with legal, ethical, and fiduciary standards and best practices including the conclusion of the VoH legal framework (with appropriate legal advice)
    • Chairing the Marketing subcommittee ensuring work is aligned with VoH business and strategic plan and that a [promotional framework is in place

    The Board

    • Presiding over board meetings, setting the agenda, tone, and direction of board activities
    • Facilitating collaboration and consensus among board members and other stakeholders
    • Ensuring proper and timely collation of information for the Board
    • Getting all members of the Board involved in the Board’s work, allocating areas of responsibility to individuals with appropriate accountabilities
    • Planning and conducting Board meetings effectively, including ensuring adequate time for the discussion of strategic issues
    • Ensuring the Board focuses on its key tasks and that all voices are heard
    • Overseeing the induction and development of new members of the Board
    • Monitoring and evaluating VoH’s performance, impact, and sustainability
    • Act as coordinator of membership fees and annual process, review levels on a regular basis

    External

    • Acting as an ambassador for VoH, promoting its visibility, reputation, and credibility in the public sphere and through VoH social media channels
    • Promoting the wines of Hampshire and encouraging wine tourism whilst also supporting members in their other wine interests in the county.
    • Cultivating and maintaining strong relationships with stakeholders, partners, media, industry, government, and the public
    • Experience/requirements
    • Passion for our mission and a genuine interest in English wine
    • Proven track record of delivering results, driving innovation, and building partnerships
    • A background in or knowledge of marketing/PR and promotion
    • High level of integrity, professionalism, and ethical conduct
    • Collaborative, inclusive, and respectful leadership style
    • Strategic, analytical, and creative mindset
    • Excellent oral and written communication skills
    • Preferably Hampshire based

    The role is for an initial term of three years and is likely to require no more than 1 day per week and is paid alongside the reimbursement of expenses. The appointment is expected to be made by the end of August.
    Applications should be sent to zam@thegrangehampshire.co.uk and be received no later than Friday 9th August 2024.

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Bibendum bolsters on-trade team

    WineCap data highlights trends in fine w...

    Victoria Mason joins The Wine Society bu...

    Blenheim Palace seeks winery partner for...

    Carbon enrichment project maps impact of...

    Guy Woodward: English wine is facing a d...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Sud de France Top 100

    View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

    Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

    Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    Chair - Vineyards of Hampshire

    ...

    MDCV UK - Account Manager London

    ...

    MDCV UK - Account Manager South East England

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95