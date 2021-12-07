Boparan group achieves carbon neutral certification

By James Lawrence

Every brand owned and operated by the Boparan Restaurant Group has been certified as carbon neutral by Carbon Neutral Britain, after offsetting all their direct emissions.

The company runs several of the UK's most popular high street eateries, including Carluccio’s, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, The Cinnamon Collection (including The Cinnamon Club), and Ed’s Easy Diner.

In addition to offsetting carbon emissions, the firm has embraced several sustainability projects involving providing funds for renewable energy, woodland preservation, and tree planting projects around the world.

According to the group, “These projects offer numerous secondary benefits, from improving the local biodiversity and wildlife, to offering education and creating jobs within location communities that are working to build a better future”.

Satnam Leihal, CEO of BRG, commented: “Group-wide carbon neutrality certification is a proud moment for us, but there is still a lot of work to be done. This is an early step in our sustainability journey and our ultimate aim is to achieve true Net Zero across all our brands, and we continue to seek and implement scientific methods to get there.”

He added: “Offsetting is not a complete solution, but understanding our carbon use and supporting so many brilliant projects worldwide does negate the direct emissions created by our business today, bringing immediate benefit to the environment while we work towards bigger change.”





